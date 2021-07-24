$0.54 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $571,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.51. 3,755,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,668. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

