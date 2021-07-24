$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.11. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 246,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $208.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

