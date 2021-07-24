$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CVR Energy by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 99,623 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 696,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,801. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

