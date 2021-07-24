$1.26 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.24. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

RPM International stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 474,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.83. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.