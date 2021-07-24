$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $314,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. 913,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,692. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

