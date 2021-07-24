$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

