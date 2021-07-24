$107.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $107.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $431.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $482.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $62.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

