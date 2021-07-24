10,838 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,838 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $82.77 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

