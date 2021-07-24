10,900 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,550,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

