125,000 Shares in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.92% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,193,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

