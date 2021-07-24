$127.78 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $127.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.35 million and the lowest is $112.75 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $622.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $674.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $881.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,013. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

