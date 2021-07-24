$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.
Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $190.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.