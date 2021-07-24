$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $190.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.