$150.39 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report $150.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.32 million and the lowest is $148.70 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $612.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $694.13 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 925,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

