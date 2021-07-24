$19.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce $19.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.26 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $15.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.67 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

