22,512 Shares in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,595,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDT opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

INDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.