22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 403,333 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 366,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

