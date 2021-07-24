29,112 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,795 shares of company stock worth $5,001,092 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.