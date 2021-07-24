$293.92 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $293.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $310.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.46. 566,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,198. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

