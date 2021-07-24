$299.08 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post sales of $299.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.11 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 97,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

