2,995 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,927,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,921,219.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,800 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

