300,000 Shares in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Purchased by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $10,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $9,797,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,200,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,688,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Alliance Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

