$33.58 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report sales of $33.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.03 million to $137.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.83 million, with estimates ranging from $152.17 million to $153.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

SAMG stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

