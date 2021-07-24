$342.79 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post sales of $342.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.31 million and the highest is $388.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.