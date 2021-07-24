3,486 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $179.26. 563,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,497. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.62.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

