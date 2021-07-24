34,899 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

