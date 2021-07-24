$351.60 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will announce sales of $351.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.99 million to $354.20 million. DouYu International reported sales of $354.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DOYU traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,580,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,179. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

