3G Sahana Capital Management LP Has $16 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676,968 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 2.0% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FOX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.