4,150 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

