44,200 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Stratasys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $4,403,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stratasys by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

