50,000 Shares in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ POW opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

