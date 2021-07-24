$557.10 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to report $557.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. 1,844,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

