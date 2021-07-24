$572.53 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report $572.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.00 million and the highest is $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

