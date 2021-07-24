59 North Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Signature Bank makes up 2.4% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.23. 391,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,268. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

