6,852 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.