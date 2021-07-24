6elm Capital LP Acquires New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 3.8% of 6elm Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.