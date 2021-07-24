7,328 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

