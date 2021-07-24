73,957 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of RYTM opened at $20.02 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.