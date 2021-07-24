8,442 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 673,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

