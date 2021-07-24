888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives GBX 445.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

888 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 376.20 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

