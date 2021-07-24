9,600 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $840.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.