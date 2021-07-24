96,874 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 96,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $523.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

