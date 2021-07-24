A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $6,467,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 58,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

