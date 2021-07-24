AAR Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AIR opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

