Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report $30.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABST. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,067. The stock has a market cap of $685.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

