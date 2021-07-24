Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKR. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

NYSE AKR opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,608,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

