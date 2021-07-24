Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

