adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €363.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €363.00 ($427.06) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

FRA ADS opened at €317.80 ($373.88) on Thursday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €302.97.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

