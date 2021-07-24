Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after buying an additional 511,527 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

