Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.