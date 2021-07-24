Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

